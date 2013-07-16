Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen at the presidential palace in Algiers December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

ALGIERS Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had been in a French hospital since suffering a stroke in April, returned home to convalesce on Tuesday, the presidency said.

He will "continue a period of rest and rehabilitation", it said in a statement carried by the official APS news agency, without saying when Bouteflika would resume state activities.

State television has not yet shown any footage of Bouteflika's arrival from France.

Bouteflika, 76, has ruled over the North African oil and gas producer for more than a decade and has not said if he plans to run for another term in a presidential election in April 2014.

He was shown on state television on June 12 meeting his prime minister and army chief at the Institution Nationale des Invalides in Paris. Otherwise he had not been seen in public since he was rushed to hospital in France on April 27.

Algeria has been run with Soviet-style opaqueness for decades by an elite drawn largely from men who fought in the war of independence against France from 1954 to 1962.

Bouteflika, who became president in 1999, is among the last of that generation of leaders who retain a tradition of secrecy dating back to their fear of betrayal when they were insurgents.

