Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika walks towards Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Algiers January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

ALGIERS Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will run for a fourth term in April's election, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Saturday.

Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, has yet to announce himself whether he will run. The comments from his premier and ally Sellal were the clearest indication so far on his intentions before mid-April elections in the North African oil producer.

