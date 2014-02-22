China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
ALGIERS Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will run for a fourth term in April's election, Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Saturday.
Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke last year, has yet to announce himself whether he will run. The comments from his premier and ally Sellal were the clearest indication so far on his intentions before mid-April elections in the North African oil producer.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.