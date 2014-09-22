PARIS A French national was kidnapped in eastern Algeria on Sunday, France's foreign ministry said, just hours after Islamic State militants warned it would target France after Paris launched air strikes against them in Iraq.

"A French national was kidnapped on Sunday in Algeria, in the region of Tizi Ouzou, while he was on holiday there," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandre Georgini said in a statement. "Nobody has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping."

In a statement earlier on Monday, Islamic State spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani urged its followers to attack citizens of the United States, France and other countries which have joined a coalition to destroy the ultra-radical group.

If carried out by militants, the kidnapping would be one of the first abductions of a foreigner by militants in the North African country since Algeria ended its decade-long war with Islamist fighters in the 1990s.

The area where the Frenchman was taken is a mountainous region which was once a stronghold for the fighters. There have been several kidnappings targeting Algerian businessmen for extortion in the area but most were freed by security forces.

Al Qaeda's North Africa branch, AQIM, and other groups are still active in Algeria.

France, which on Monday raised the threat level at 30 of its embassies across the Middle East and Africa, on Friday launched its first air strikes targeting Islamic State targets in Iraq and has said everything must be done to rid the region of the group.

The United States is building an international coalition to combat the extremist Sunni Muslim force, which has seized large expanses of territory in Iraq and Syria and proclaimed a caliphate erasing borders in the heart of the Middle East.

