U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
ALGIERS A French national was killed in an attack by Islamist militants on an Algerian gas field on Wednesday, a local source said.
The militants had seized five Japanese nationals and a French citizen from the facility at In Amenas, local and diplomatic sources said earlier.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
