U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
TOKYO A source at a Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp. confirmed that five Japanese nationals were kidnapped in Algeria on Wednesday, Japan's Jiji news agency said.
JGC is involved in gas production work at Ain Amenas in southern Algeria.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Ron Popeski)
