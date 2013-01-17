TOKYO Japan's government will hold a strategy meeting on Japanese hostages in Algeria at 2.30 a.m. British Time, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp. said in a statement that it would not comment the number of its employees kidnapped or the location of the incident.

The company said it was cooperating with the government and related entities to rescue employees detained in Algeria.

Jiji also reported on Wednesday that a source at JGC confirmed that five Japanese nationals had been kidnapped.

JGC is involved in gas production work at Ain Amenas in southern Algeria.

