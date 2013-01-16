LONDON Armed people are still occupying facilities at a gas field in Algeria, oil major BP said on Wednesday, confirming it had experienced an attack on the facilities earlier in the day.

"The site was attacked and occupied by a group of unidentified armed people at about 0500 UK time. Contact with the site is extremely diffficult, but we understand that armed individuals are still occupying the In Amenas operations site," ir said.

The company said it could not yet confirm whether there had been any injuries on the site.

Local officials and diplomatic sources said earlier that Islamist militants attacked a gas production field in southern Algeria, kidnapping at least nine foreigners and killing two people including a French national.

