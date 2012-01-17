Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish authorities detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the southeastern town of Viransehir, the provincial governor's office said on Saturday.
ALGIERS An Algerian regional governor kidnapped near the border with Libya is being held by al Qaeda's north African branch, two Algerian security officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The governor is in the hands of AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb), who have already contacted his parents," said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
NEW DELHI Lawmakers broke chairs and smashed microphones in a state legislature in southern India on Saturday as a weeks-long power struggle following the death of a regional politician intensified.