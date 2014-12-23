ALGIERS Algeria's army has killed the leader of the militant group responsible for kidnapping and beheading French tourist Herve Gourdel in September, a local television station close to the government said on Tuesday.

Ennahar TV, citing an unnamed security source, said troops had killed Gouri Abdelmalek, leader of the Caliphate Soldiers group, which declared its allegiance to jihadist Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria.

It said Abdelmalek and two other militants were killed east of the capital Algiers in a clash with special forces. His group had kidnapped and beheaded the Frenchman in retaliation for French military action against Islamic State.

(Reporting Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)