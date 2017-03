Alibaba's logo is seen at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 23, 2014. Picture taken April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Alibaba Holdings Inc is in talks with major shareholders to reclaim a stake in its online-payment affiliate, Alipay, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If the agreement were reached, it would not be expected to take effect before Alibaba's expected U.S. initial public offering, and would face regulatory review in China, according the people quoted in the report. (r.reuters.com/nuc98v)

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)