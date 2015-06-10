SHANGHAI Ant Financial, the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), announced a leadership shake-up on Wednesday, with Chief Executive Lucy Peng handing day-to-day management to newly-appointed President Eric Jing.

All of Ant's business units, including China's dominant online payment platform Alipay and the soon-to-launch online bank MYbank, now report to Jing, who had been chief operating officer since October, spokeswoman Miranda Shek said.

Peng, one of Alibaba's co-founders and chief people officer of the e-commerce giant in addition to being CEO of Ant, will focus on strategy and talent development, Shek said.

"We don't expect Lucy to be less involved in Ant Financial," she said.

Jing's appointment as president would promote innovation and deeper collaboration within the organisation, a company statement said. It gave no further rationale for the change. Jing joined Alibaba in 2007.

Alibaba and affiliate Ant, which is controlled by Alibaba's Executive Director Jack Ma and other executives, have big ambitions for financial services in China. Alipay is China's most dominant online payment platform and Ant runs one of the country's biggest money market funds, Yu'e Bao.

In April, it launched an e-commerce tracking stock index.

The launch of the index and MYbank, planned for this month, are strides toward building an internet finance platform that Ant says will open up services such as banking, loans and credit, insurance, payment systems and investment to new tiers of Chinese society.

Expectations are high for Ant's eventual initial public offering, after Alibaba Group's record listing in New York last September. Ant and Alibaba executives have said the finance arm will likely list in China, and people familiar with the matter have said it is eyeing a 2017 offering.

