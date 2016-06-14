Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma speaks in front of a screen showing real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to record 6 trillion yuan (641.54 billion pounds) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) in fiscal 2020, nearly double the 3.09 trillion yuan it expects this fiscal year.

The company disclosed the 2020 forecast during an investor conference at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province.

Executive Chairman Jack Ma also said Alibaba expects to have 2 billion consumers by 2036, up from 423 million active buyers in 2016.

