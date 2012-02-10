Alibaba Group plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit private, sources have told Reuters, in a move that would tighten founder Jack Ma's grip on the company and give Yahoo Inc cash and a likely stake one of the Chinese e-commerce group's operating assets.

Alibaba is 40 percent-owned by Yahoo, while Japan's Softbank Corp has a stake of around 30 percent. Ma owns the rest.

Last year, Ma transferred Alibaba Group's online payment system unit Alipay to himself, citing the need to conform to government rules on foreign ownership of e-payment firms. The move caused friction with Yahoo and Softbank.

Following are brief details on Alibaba's units:

ALIBABA.COM:

Listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in November 2007, raising HK$11.5 billion, at HK$13.50 per share - then the largest tech IPO in the territory. The firm is now valued at about $6 billion, and is 73 percent-owned by Alibaba Group.

It is an online marketplace connecting millions of Chinese businesses to trade their goods ranging from clothes and shoes to household appliances.

Trading in its shares was suspended on Thursday following a 5.5 percent jump the day before.

TAOBAO:

Alibaba Group's main consumer-focused arm is seen as its crown jewel. Last year, Alibaba split Taobao into three units: Taobao Mall, Taobao Marketplace and eTao. Pre-split, Goldman Sachs estimated Taobao was worth $7 billion.

Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall command the lion's share of China's e-commerce market in the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) space as well as the business-to-consumer (B2C) space.

Taobao Mall said in January the gross merchandise value (GMV) handled on its platform topped 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) last year. It is targeting 200 billion yuan in transaction value this year.

Taobao Marketplace has a target to handle 800 billion yuan in transaction value this year.

CHINA YAHOO:

Alibaba Group received China Yahoo as part of a 2005 deal that saw Yahoo take a 40 percent stake in the group in exchange for giving Alibaba control of the domestic portal and injecting $1 billion. The portal has since fallen behind its more popular rivals Sina Corp and Sohu.com

ALIBABA CLOUD COMPUTING:

Is the group's software services arm, launched in 2011, with its own range of smartphones based on its Aliyun mobile operating system.

ALIPAY

China's leading e-payment firm is now an affiliate of the group following a move by Ma last year to transfer control to himself - a move that caused friction with key stakeholders Yahoo and Japan's Softbank. Yahoo accused Alibaba of transferring Alipay's ownership without consultation.

