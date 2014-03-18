An employee walks past a logo of Alibaba Group at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in this May 17, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leaning toward listing its shares on IntercontinentalExchange Group's New York Stock Exchange instead of Nasdaq OMX Group's exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal.

No deal has been signed, but Alibaba has indicated to people involved in the process that it prefers NYSE, the Journal said, citing an unspecified number of unnamed sources.

A Nasdaq spokesman and spokeswomen from NYSE and Alibaba declined to comment.

