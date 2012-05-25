Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
HONG KONG Alibaba.com Ltd, Hong Kong-listed unit of China's Alibaba Group, said on Friday that 83.8 percent of its shareholders have approved a $2.5 billion buyout offer by the parent to take the company private, in a decision that was widely expected.
Alibaba Group, in which Yahoo Inc owns a 40 percent stake, is offering investors HK$13.50 ($1.74) per share in cash to take Alibaba.com private, the same price as the company's initial public offering in 2007.
Shares of Alibaba.com, which were suspended on Friday, closed on Thursday at HK$13.42.
Jack Ma, who founded an e-commerce empire from a single website, said the move to take Alibaba.com private was to ensure the company could take long-term decisions that would benefit customers.
For the past few quarters, Alibaba.com's results have been weighed down by economic uncertainty and declining subscriber numbers as the company moved towards a value-added-services business model.
Earlier this week, Yahoo and Alibaba reached an agreement for Yahoo to sell as much as half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba Group for $7.1 billion, ending years of fractious talks over how to extract value from its most prized asset.
($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Melanie Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.