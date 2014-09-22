HONG KONG Banks handling the initial public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) are set to earn $300.4 million (183.90 million pounds) in underwriting commissions, the Chinese e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.

The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal, which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option to sell additional shares.

The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to the filing.

Citigroup Inc (C.N), Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) acted as joint bookrunners of the IPO.

