LONDON A new eye implant for retinal swelling from Alimera Sciences Inc is not worth using on Britain's state health service, according to a draft recommendation from the country's healthcare cost watchdog.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday that prescribing Iluvien - a sustained-release implant for chronic diabetic macular oedema - would not represent a cost-effective use of resources.

The draft recommendation is now open to comment before NICE issues final guidance, which is expected in November 2012.

Iluvien has been licensed for use in several European countries, despite failing to win a green light in the United States.

U.S.-based Alimera bought rights to Iluvien from pSivida Corp in 2005 and has to pay pSivida 20 percent of net profits from the product's sales.

