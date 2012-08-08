LONDON A new eye implant for retinal swelling from Alimera Sciences Inc is not worth using on Britain's state health service, according to a draft recommendation from the country's healthcare cost watchdog.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday that the benefits of prescribing Iluvien - a sustained-release implant for chronic diabetic macular oedema - did not justify its cost.

The draft recommendation is now open to comment before NICE issues final guidance, which is expected in November 2012.

Iluvien has been licensed for use in several European countries, despite failing to win a green light in the United States.

U.S.-based Alimera bought rights to Iluvien from pSivida Corp in 2005 and has to pay pSivida 20 percent of net profits from the product's sales.

Shares in Alimera and pSivida fell 9 and 18 percent respectively in early Nasdaq trade, following what Cowen analyst Simos Simeonidis described as a "significant blow" from NICE.

"Not only is the UK a large European market, but NICE is a leading EU cost agency and one whose decisions are closely watched and in many cases followed by the rest of the European country cost agencies," he said in a note.

"Furthermore, this makes any potential partners even more skittish about getting involved with Iluvien."

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Jane Merriman)