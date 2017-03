MILAN French carrier Air France (AIRF.PA) would be a very good controlling investor for Italy's airline Alitalia, which is struggling to remain afloat, Alitalia's investor Gilberto Benetton said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, there is nothing concrete (in reports of tie-ups with) Etihad and Aeroflot," he said, adding the Italian government is looking at possible options for the airline.

