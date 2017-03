Scale models of Alitalia airplanes are displayed at a shop selling models of vehicles in Rome October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Italy's troubled airline Alitalia has raised 300 million euros ($412 million) in its capital increase, including an investment by state-owned postal service, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

"Including subscriptions by existing shareholders, new investors and the investment by the postal service, the 300 million euro target has been reached," the source said.

An Alitalia spokeswoman said the company would only comment on the outcome of the capital increase later. ($1 = 0.7289 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Lisa Jucca)