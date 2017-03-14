Luca di Montezemolo addresses the audience after being inducted into the 2015 Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit, Michigan July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

ROME Alitalia Chairman Luca di Montezemolo is ready to leave his position at the loss-making airline after the board approves a new industrial plan, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

The Alitalia board will meet on Wednesday to discuss the new plan, the source added.

Alitalia's controlling shareholder Etihad Airways, which has a 49 percent stake, is pushing for deep job cuts. The airline's financial losses and failure to fend off low-cost competition is widely blamed on years of poor management.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)