MILAN Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) will stop supplying fuel to Alitalia beyond Saturday if its management and the Italian government fail to agree on ways to ensure business continuity for the loss-making airline, a source close to the matter said.

"If Alitalia cannot guarantee that it can continue to operate, after Saturday, Eni will stop supplying it with fuel," the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alitalia already owes Eni more than 30 million euros ($40.79 million) in fuel costs and the debt is growing every day, the source added. ($1 = 0.7355 euros)

