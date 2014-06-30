The closed office of Alitalia is seen in Caracas May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

BRUSSELS European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has written to the Italian government requesting clarification on possible state aid to ailing airline Alitalia, which is aiming to tie up with Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Almunia asked for a full transcript of the meeting of Alitalia's board on Oct 11, 2013 at which it was agreed that the state-owned Poste Italiane would take a stake in the airline. In addition, Almunia asked for a copy of a so-called "fairness opinion" provided by Credit Suisse.

The letter, which requested a response by July 22, also asked for an update on the state of negotiations between Alitalia and Etihad, which agreed last week to buy a 49 percent stake in the loss-making Italian airline.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Isla Binnie)