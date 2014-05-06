ROME Gulf carrier Etihad has restarted talks to take a stake in Alitalia but would invest in the loss-making Italian airline only if its strict conditions are met, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Alitalia's CEO Gabriele Del Torchio is in Abu Dhabi to meet James Hogan, his counterpart at Etihad. Contacts between the two companies had reached a standstill after Etihad asked for big job cuts and said it did not want to take on debt.

"Talks have restarted but the negotiation is tough," said the source. A second source said that Etihad was in communication with Alitalia, without adding details

Both airlines declined to comment.

