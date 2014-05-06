BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
ROME Gulf carrier Etihad has restarted talks to take a stake in Alitalia but would invest in the loss-making Italian airline only if its strict conditions are met, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Alitalia's CEO Gabriele Del Torchio is in Abu Dhabi to meet James Hogan, his counterpart at Etihad. Contacts between the two companies had reached a standstill after Etihad asked for big job cuts and said it did not want to take on debt.
"Talks have restarted but the negotiation is tough," said the source. A second source said that Etihad was in communication with Alitalia, without adding details
Both airlines declined to comment.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.