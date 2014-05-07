ROME There are difficulties in ongoing negotiations between Italian carrier Alitalia and Gulf airline Etihad but the two companies are in talks to try to find a solution, United Arab Emirates's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

The minister said his government would try to create a favourable climate for a deal, but added that any commercial agreement depended on the companies.

"The partnership should be built on solid commercial basis," the minister said.

