Alitalia planes ready to take off at Linate airport in Milan October 10 ,2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Italy said on Thursday it will join a rescue plan for Alitalia through an investment by the state-owned postal service as long as the company adopts a new strategy and the other shareholders agree to do their part, a government statement said.

"The government sees Alitalia as a strategic asset, but not without conditions: profound revisions to the industrial plan are necessary and a new strategy must be adopted rapidly," the statement said.

The statement underscored synergies between the airline and the postal service in logistics and cargo transport. No financial details were given.

