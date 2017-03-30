An Alitalia airplane takes off at the Fiumicino International airport in Rome, Italy February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italy's struggling flagship airline Alitalia will hold non-stop talks with trade unions from April 6-13 over contested plans for job cuts, before launching a capital increase on April 14, government ministers said on Thursday.

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio spoke to reporters after a day of negotiations with unions and company officials.

Italy's flag carrier, which has made an annual profit only a few times in its 70-year history, is in a race against time to win union support for its latest plan to unlock financing from shareholders and avoid having to ground planes.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Valentina Za)