Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Italian airline carrier Alitalia CAITLA.UL denied on Thursday it had presented a new business plan.

In a statement, Alitalia said reports of job cuts, grounding of planes and cuts to routes were "completely groundless".

Some Italian newspapers on Thursday said a new business plan for the loss-making airline envisaged 2,200 job cuts.

