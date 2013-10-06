An Alitalia jet makes a landing approach at Fiumicino airport in Rome in this November 18, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

MILAN Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta is sounding out the state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato about taking a stake in money-losing airline Alitalia, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

The government is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss financial support for the airline, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Ferrovie dello Stato chief Mauro Moretti will attend the meeting, Il Messaggero said on Sunday without citing sources, to discuss a possible investment. Such a move would counter-balance the influence of Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM, which has signalled it could take a stake in Alitalia.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by William Hardy)