ROME Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is running to become the leader of the ruling Democratic Party, said if he wins Sunday's vote he will come up with a plan to rescue loss-making airline Alitalia by mid-May.

Speaking during a debate ahead of the primary vote, Renzi, who stepped down as premier in December after losing a referendum over his flagship constitutional reform, said: "If we are elected, by May 15 we should present a proposal to the government because there has been a saga built around Alitalia, a festival of errors. It's absurd for a country like ours with a lot of tourism... to throw away such an opportunity."

Renzi said, however, that no public money should be spent on the airline.

Workers at the airline on Monday rejected a plan that envisaged cuts to jobs and salaries as a condition for a recapitalisation of Alitalia. The government led by Paolo Gentiloni, who succeeded Renzi, has ruled out nationalising the country's historic flagship carrier, which is now preparing for special administration proceedings.

