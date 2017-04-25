MILAN Alitalia has decided to request the appointment of a special administrator to decide its future after workers rejected a turnaround plan, a person close to the company said on Tuesday.

The airline's board took note of the ballot and agreed to seek shareholder approval for the request to the government for an administrator, the person said, asking not to be named.

"It is not an option but a must," the person told Reuters.

Alitalia has enough funds to keep flying for "a matter of weeks, two to three weeks," partly by calling in forms of credit such as unpaid invoices, the person said.

Workers on Monday rejected the plan to cut jobs and salaries, betting the government name an administrator who would be able to draft an alternative rescue plan.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Tim Hepher)