MILAN Italy's industry minister said Alitalia would not be nationalised and public funds would not be made available to the loss-making carrier after workers voted against its latest rescue plan.

Carlo Calenda said on Italian state television that spending "billions in public money to support a company at loss... is not a viable option... citizens do not want that".

He added that almost 8 billion euros (6.69 billion pounds) in state funding had been injected over the years to keep Alitalia in business.

Calenda added that the loss-making carrier would likely be put under special administration "for a short term", after which the company's assets would be partially or entirely sold or the airline would be liquidated.

