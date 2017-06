MILAN Italian airline Alitalia will hold a shareholders' meeting on May 2 instead of Thursday to discuss the options it has after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day the company said shareholders would discuss the next steps on April 27.

Workers on Monday rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries, betting that the government will be asked to call in an administrator to draft an alternative rescue plan.

(Reporting by Alberto sisto in Rome and Paola Arosio in Milan, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Susan Thomas)