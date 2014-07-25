An Alitalia plane is parked on the tarmac at Fiumicino international airport in Rome December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Italian airline Alitalia, which is finalising a tie-up deal with Etihad Airways, doubled its annual net loss to 569 million euros (450 million pounds) last year, Chief Executive Gabriele del Torchio said on Friday.

"Last year finished with a loss of 569 million (euros), partly because we have done a big clean-up of our balance sheet," Del Torchio told journalists as he left the company's headquarters after a shareholder meeting.

He added that the management of both airlines would meet over the weekend to seek to finalise the deal, which would see the Abu Dhabi-based carrier buying 49 percent of Alitalia, "as soon as possible".

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)