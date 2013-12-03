Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
NEW YORK Snap Inc's in-demand shares opened for trading on Thursday at $24 on the New York Stock Exchange a day after pricing at $17 per share.
ROME Ryanair (RYA.I) has not offered to participate in Alitalia's CAITLA.UL (AIRF.PA) planned capital increase, the chief executive of the Irish low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Michael O'Leary said if Ryanair were asked to join the capital hike, currently earmarked only for shareholders, "we would evaluate" the possibility.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)
LONDON The European Union's market watchdog is investigating ways to stop national regulators competing unfairly with each other as they try to attract firms from Britain after Brexit in a beauty parade of financial centres.
LONDON About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.