ROME Ryanair (RYA.I) has not offered to participate in Alitalia's CAITLA.UL (AIRF.PA) planned capital increase, the chief executive of the Irish low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Michael O'Leary said if Ryanair were asked to join the capital hike, currently earmarked only for shareholders, "we would evaluate" the possibility.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)