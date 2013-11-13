An Alitalia plane approaches to land as starlings fly at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Italy's biggest union CGIL is preparing a tough response if reports of thousands of job cuts at the cash-strapped airline are confirmed, its secretary Susanna Camusso said on Wednesday.

Camusso told RAI state radio the response would be "hard, very hard" if Alitalia goes ahead with a mass firing plan that Chief Executive Gabriele del Torchio is expected to unveil at a board meeting later on We

dnesday.

Several sources have told Reuters that it may include up to 2,000 lay-offs as well as salary cuts to make Alitalia more efficient and profitable.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Catherine Hornby)