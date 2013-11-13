ROME Italy's biggest union CGIL is preparing a tough response if reports of thousands of job cuts at the cash-strapped airline are confirmed, its secretary Susanna Camusso said on Wednesday.
Camusso told RAI state radio the response would be "hard, very hard" if Alitalia goes ahead with a mass firing plan that Chief Executive Gabriele del Torchio is expected to unveil at a board meeting later on We
dnesday.
Several sources have told Reuters that it may include up to 2,000 lay-offs as well as salary cuts to make Alitalia more efficient and profitable.
(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Catherine Hornby)