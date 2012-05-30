A crane lifts a section of steel onto the top of the Shard building in central London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera is in advanced talks to move into London's Shard skyscraper, the tallest tower in western Europe, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The 95-storey Renzo Piano-designed glass tower, with views across London's financial district and the landmark St Paul's Cathedral, has so far failed to sign an office tenant as companies shelve moves due to the turmoil in the euro zone.

The Shard is being developed by London-based entrepreneur Irvine Sellar and funded by the state of Qatar.

"This is obviously related to the Qatar link. The views across London would be an amazing backdrop to its TV shows," the source said on condition of anonymity.

In 2010 Sky News, part of the British Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L, began broadcasting a business programme from London's landmark Gherkin skyscraper.

Al Jazeera, which is currently based in the Knightsbridge district of London, was not available to comment.

A spokesman for the Shard declined to comment.

In addition to offices and a hotel, the 1,017-feet tall skyscraper will have ten apartments at the top that property experts said could sell for 30-50 million pounds.

