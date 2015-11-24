The Pfizer logo is pictured on the company's World Headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the global community needs to ensure that its tax base does not erode due to corporate tax loopholes, pointing to Pfizer's (PFE.N) $160 billion (£106 billion) deal to buy Botox maker Allergan (AGN.N).

"It shows how important it is (...) that we ensure that our tax basis doesn't erode," Schaeuble said in a speech to the German lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pfizer said it would buy Allergan and shift its headquarters to Ireland to slash its tax bill, drawing criticism from U.S. politicians.

