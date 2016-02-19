Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) is seen December 21, 2011. Israel-based Teva is the world's leading generic drugmaker. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BRUSSELS Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) has offered concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan's (AGN.N) generics unit, European Union regulators said on Friday.

"Commitments have been submitted and the new legal deadline is set on 10 March," European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email, without providing details.

Acquiring the Actavis generic business would strengthen Teva's position as the world's largest generics drugmaker.

