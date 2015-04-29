MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON Alliance Trust spent three million pounds ($4.6 million) defending itself against a board overhaul campaign led by Elliott Advisors, the trust's chairwoman, Karin Forseke, told shareholders on Wednesday.
The investment firm agreed on Tuesday to revamp its board by appointing two of the three directors suggested by Elliott, settling a six-week campaign by the activist investor.
Forseke made the disclosure at the company's annual general meeting in Dundee, Scotland, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
LONDON/NEW YORK Investors are betting Alan Howard can reclaim his touch as a star macroeconomic trader, helping Brevan Howard Asset Management amass more than $3 billion (2.4 billion pounds) for a hedge fund he alone will control.
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.