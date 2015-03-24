Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of Alliance Trust attends the final session 'The Global Agenda 2015' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON Alliance Trust (ATST.L) said it was surprised at the move by investor interest group ShareSoc to support a boardroom overhaul proposed by activist group Elliott Investors before smaller shareholders had seen details of its defence.

Alliance, which runs one of the country's biggest investment trusts, is at the centre of a tussle with leading shareholder Elliott, a U.S. fund agitating for a boardroom change to help improve the value of the firm.

"Alliance Trust is surprised that Share Soc has decided to issue a statement before the Board has published its Circular to all shareholders," the embattled British investment company said in an emailed statement.

"The board reiterates its concern that Elliott's proposal of adding three Non-Executive Directors to the Alliance Trust Board is an attempt to pursue its own agenda and maintains its belief that these directors cannot be judged to be independent."

Elliott blames poor corporate governance at the Trust for a relatively wide discount of around 12 percent to its net asset value, which has largely remained unchanged since the hedge fund announced its proposal on March 16. The Trust's factsheet shows its peers trade at a average discount of 5.8 percent.

ShareSoc, which represents individual investors who invest in the UK stock markets, called on the Trust's shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed directors unless the Trust put forward stronger arguments to the contrary, in a statement published earlier on Tuesday.

"Requisitioning resolutions is simple democracy upon which shareholders can make their own minds up and the initial and rapid response from Alliance has been less than temperate," ShareSoc Deputy Chairman Roger Lawson said.

Alliance Trust has recommended that shareholders vote against Elliott's resolutions.

Elliott has called for a vote on the boardroom shake-up at the company's annual general meeting on April 29.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)