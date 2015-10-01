LONDON Alliance Trust Plc said Katherine Garrett-Cox would step down from the board of Alliance Trust Plc but continue as chief executive of Alliance Trust Investments (ATI).

Garrett-Cox has been under pressure to address the trust's underperformance and the gap between its share price and the value of the assets it holds, a long pending demand by investors that has led to three shareholder revolts since 2011.

"I would like to thank Katherine for her contribution to the board over the past eight years and I am confident that, under her leadership, ATI will create significant value for our shareholders," said Karin Forseke, chair of Alliance Trust Plc.

In a statement on Thursday, Alliance Trust also said that it planned to focus on global equities and sell non-core investments. It has also embarked on a cost reduction programme to deliver savings of 6 million pounds next year.

The group said it will simplify its structure and make its board fully independent, consisting solely of non-executive directors. It will create separate boards for its Alliance Trust Investments fund management division and its Alliance Trust Savings business to increase accountability.

The trust's shares have lagged rivals such as Scottish Mortgage and F&C Investment Trust.

Alliance Trust's shares rose more than 3 percent to their highest in nearly six weeks.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater and Carolyn Cohn)