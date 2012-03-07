LONDON The head of one of Britain's largest investment trusts said the rally in global equity markets is unsustainable as liquidity injections offer little more than a temporary "feel-good" factor against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical concerns over Iran.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance Trust (ATST.L), which runs more than 2.9 billion pounds in assets, said she would look to cut risk over the next three to six months as a result, by upping cash reserves and buying defensive stocks.

"The whole trick in this type of environment is you've got to stop the trolls knocking you off the bridge because there are a number of big trolls out there and they're getting a bit bigger and hairier," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Garrett-Cox's comments come as Alliance Trust on Tuesday unveiled a 7.2 percent hike in its dividend for the 11 months to December 31 -- the largest annual rise in 20 years.

Its share price lost 5.8 percent during the period, while its net asset value per share shed 7.6 percent.

Dundee-based Alliance Trust also said it wants to ensure the implications for financial services and economic policy of Scotland's possible independence are clearly spelt out, and that the strength of the country's investment sector is preserved.

The Scottish government has proposed a referendum to end its more than 300-year-old union with England and vote for independence, pencilling in autumn 2014 for the vote.

VERY SICK PATIENT

Equity markets have rallied strongly this year, with the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 up more than 5 percent, as investors draw comfort from moves by the European Central Bank to pump cheap cash into the system and an improving U.S. labour market.

But Garrett-Cox said the ECB's injection of cheap cash, including last week when banks took 530 billion euros (443 billion pounds), was probably the most expensive "dose of self-confidence" that markets have ever experienced, but did little to address the underlying issue of huge structural deficits in Europe.

"It feels like you've got a very sick patient on the hospital bed and what you're doing is addressing the symptoms and not the root cause ... the patient's going to feel a lot worse," she said.

While worries over the possibility of a disorderly Greek default are rightly centre stage, Garrett-Cox said she was concerned escalating worries over Iran's nuclear ambitions could cause a jump in the oil price.

This would force up inflation in energy-thirsty Asian economies like China, which rely on Iran for much of their oil imports, potentially encouraging policymakers to raise interest rates and slowing the world economy.

Alliance Trust would try to mitigate against the uncertainty by buying more shares in pharmaceutical firms as well as those companies which have a large exposure to emerging markets.

The Trust may also cut the amount of money it borrows.

"From our point of view it feels like a long hard work-out for the next 12-24 months," Garrett-Cox said.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)