LONDON The head of Britain's largest investment trust has dismissed Europe's attempts at resolving its debt crisis as "bailout botox" and warned markets will remain gripped by fear until large debt levels are reduced.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance Trust (ATST.L), which runs assets of around 2.9 billion pounds, also questioned U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion (284 billion pounds) job creation plan at a time when its deficit is so large.

"There is just more pain to come ... The politics are outweighing the economics," she told Reuters on Monday after Alliance Trust reported its interim results covering the six months to the end of July.

In response, Garrett-Cox said Alliance Trust reduced its exposure to equities -- its core asset class -- to 95 percent of net assets at the end of July, from 99 percent in June, as it became clear there were "very few places to hide".

It is now focussing on more defensive names in the UK that are less exposed to Asia and the economic cycle.

Alliance has reduced holdings in Informa (INF.L), miner Xstrata XTA.L and HSBC (HSBA.L), and bought higher-yielding firms with more reliable levels of demand such as publisher Pearson (PSON.L), National Grid (NG.L) and BG Group BG.L.

UK equities were its largest asset class at the end of July -- at 31.6 percent -- while North America stood at 24.5 percent. Its investments in Europe would remain focussed on countries in the north of the continent, it said.

The share of assets in fixed income rose to 5 percent during the period.

Dundee, Scotland-based Alliance Trust's share price rose 3.1 percent in the six months to July, while its net asset value per share climbed 0.7 percent.

The group said third-party assets at its asset management arm have grown by almost 50 percent to 123 million pounds since the start of the year.

Alliance Trust, which defeated a resolution from rebel investor Laxey Partners in May to set up an automatic buyback policy aimed at boosting its share value, has bought back almost 40 million shares, or 6 percent of issued share capital, since the start of February.

This has helped take the discount between the share price and the net asset value below 15 percent, Garrett-Cox said.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Chris Vellacott and David Hulmes)