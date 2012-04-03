LONDON Alliance Trust, one of Britain's biggest investment trusts, has hit back at rebel investor Laxey Partners, dismissing the hedge fund's demand it consider outsourcing the management of its assets as a short-term and self-interested exercise which wastes money.

Last month Laxey, which has waged a campaign dating back to 2010 to try and boost shareholder value at the trust, put forward a resolution to fellow shareholders demanding the investment trust consider bringing in outside fund managers.

In its response to shareholders, Alliance (ATST.L) said on Tuesday Laxey's proposals would make it harder to align the interests of shareholders and investment managers, and that it was already committed to improving shareholder value.

"We are disappointed that Laxey has requisitioned the board again, having been convincingly defeated last year. This persistent requisitioning wastes shareholders' money and demonstrates Laxey's short-term attitude to its investment," Chairman Karin Forseke said in the statement.

Dundee, Scotland-based Alliance said the combined costs of the two shareholder resolutions will exceed 2.5 million pounds.

Forseke, who took over as chairman of the trust this month, told Reuters she was "totally, absolutely, fully, wholeheartedly" behind chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox.

Her comments came after Aberdeen Asset Management's (ADN.L) CEO Martin Gilbert told a British newspaper he would be interested in managing Alliance's portfolio if it was put out to tender.

Aberdeen declined to comment.

"Katherine and her team have done a fantastic job, she's got a great reputation, I think the changes that she has done to this business in the last four years have built an incredibly good platform," Forseke said.

Forseke also said neither she nor the board had been approached by a rival to take over management of its 2.9 billion pound portfolio.

"We feel very confident about our business at the moment and being self-managed ... There tends to be greater incentive for external managers to focus on short term returns," she said.

BUYBACKS

Isle of Man-based Laxey's campaign has targeted the discount to net asset value (NAV) at which Alliance's shares trade, demanding the trust close that gap through improved investment performance, share buybacks and bigger dividend payments.

Last year Alliance defeated a controversial shareholder resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an automatic buyback policy, which would have been triggered when a discount of its shares to NAV fell below 10 percent.

A discount to net asset value occurs when the market places a lower value on a company - measured by its share price - than the value of its component assets. This is often because investors believe those assets are poorly managed or illiquid, and so their full value is not reflected in the shares.

Alliance has since spent some 250 million pounds buying back 67.7 million shares - equating to more than 10 percent of its stock - to try and narrow the gap, marking a sea-change in Alliance's historical approach to buybacks.

At December 31, Alliance had narrowed the discount to 15.5 percent from 17.1 percent 11-months earlier, and it has since fallen to below 15 percent. At 1045 GMT, Alliance Trust shares were down 0.4 percent at 370.7 pence.

Laxey owns around 1.7 percent of Alliance, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Alliance's annual general meeting will take place on April 27.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)