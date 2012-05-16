LONDON Alliance Boots ABN.UL, owner of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, posted a 12.4 percent rise in full year trading profit, driven by international expansion.

"In the coming year, we expect the economic environment to remain difficult with continuing pressure on both consumer and governmental expenditure," Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina said on Wednesday.

The privately-owned firm said it made a trading profit of 1.195 billion pounds in the year to March 31 on revenue up 18.4 percent to 23.0 billion pounds.

Revenue rose 0.6 percent in its health and beauty division and jumped 27.9 percent in its pharmaceutical wholesale division, reflecting acquisitions in the previous year.

Alliance Boots was taken private for 11 billion pounds in 2007 by Pessina and private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) in what at the time was Europe's biggest leveraged buyout.

The firm cut its borrowings by 826 million pounds over the year.

"We are confident about our future prospects and ability to pursue profitable growth, both organically and through further international expansion," said Pessina, adding that the development of new and existing partnerships will be a key component of our future growth.

(Reporting by James Davey)