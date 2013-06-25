FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) will be able to cut the capital needed to back life insurance when it launches new-style products in Germany next month partly in response to low interest rates and tighter European Union insurance regulations.

The new products will require less risk capital than classical life insurance savings products which have a guaranteed interest rate, the insurer said on Tuesday.

Allianz, Europe's largest insurer and by far the biggest life player in its home market, is offering the new policies alongside traditional savings products that guarantee a minimum interest rate over the lifetime of the policy.

German insurers have had to trim the minimum interest rate offered on the traditional, long-term guarantee products for several years and the rate now stands at 1.75 percent for new policies. Customers tend to focus on the minimum rate when deciding to buy an insurance savings policy.

Allianz hopes its new products will attract customers because they can offer a higher overall return if capital is not tied up to meet the annual guarantee.

Low interest rates on government bonds, in which insurers principally invest, are forcing companies like Allianz to seek out better yielding investment alternatives, as well as changing their product offering.

In presentations made to investors and analysts on Tuesday, Allianz's German life business said it aimed to double its exposure to alternative investments such as real estate, private equity funds, infrastructure and renewable energy to roughly 20 billion euros ($26.2 billion) in the medium term.

($1 = 0.7637 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)