Michael Diekmann (R), chief executive of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, talks to Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer during the company's annual news conference in Unterfoehring near Munich February 21, 2013.

FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) has yet to take any decision on the conversion of a debt-equity hybrid in Germany's No. 2 lender, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), into pure-play equity, the insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The bank must come to us," Michael Diekmann said in response to a question at a news conference, giving no indication when that might happen.

Allianz holds a "silent participation" worth 750 million euros ($1.00 billion) in Commerzbank which it took in the wake of Commerzbank's takeover of Dresdner Bank from Allianz in 2008. ($1 = 0.7479 euros)

