Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
FRANKFURT German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) is ready to adjust its 750 million-euro (619.8 million-pound) non-voting capital stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) to help the German lender strengthen its balance sheet, two sources familiar with the talks between the two parties said.
Allianz inherited the non-voting capital stake, known as silent participations, when it sold its banking arm Dresdner Bank to Commerzbank in 2008.
European bank regulators do not recognise the German silent participation non-voting capital as core capital, because it does not have the same risk-absorbing properties as equity.
How Allianz will modify the non-voting capital stake remains unclear, the sources said.
There are no formal agreements, but the prospect of Allianz helping Commerzbank strengthen its core capital comes as Germany's second largest bank needs to raise 5.3 billion euros in additional core capital by mid 2012.
Commerzbank and Allianz declined to comment.
Commerzbank shares rose 4.9 percent to 1.3 euros a share on the news.
Commerzbank is optimistic it will not need another bailout to build its capital, an insider to the talks said. Germany's second largest bank needs to tell European Banking regulators by January 20 how it proposes to increase its capital buffer to better withstand market jitters.
Allianz Chief Financial Officer Oliver Baete has made it clear in talks with Commerzbank that the insurer does not want to suffer financially from any changes to the stake.
(Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Jonathan Gould and Christian Kraemer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.