FRANKFURT ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE) is not considering buying back its own shares at the moment, Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told a conference call with journalists on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer also told the call the company expects a hit of around 200 million euros (174.57 million pounds) from a hail storm in area of Baden-Wuerttemberg late last month. The storm is estimated to have caused 40,000 residential damage claims and a further 40,000 car damage claims at Allianz.

