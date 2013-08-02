Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
FRANKFURT ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE) is not considering buying back its own shares at the moment, Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told a conference call with journalists on Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer also told the call the company expects a hit of around 200 million euros (174.57 million pounds) from a hail storm in area of Baden-Wuerttemberg late last month. The storm is estimated to have caused 40,000 residential damage claims and a further 40,000 car damage claims at Allianz.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.